Sensex gains 368 pts, Nifty above 26,050 ahead of US Fed policy decision; what’s next?

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains across Asian markets, as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.

At the closing bell, the Sensex rose 368.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 84,997.13, while the Nifty50 added 117.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 26,053.90.

NTPC emerged as the top gainer on Sensex, rising 3.05 per cent to close at Rs 349.40. It was followed by Power Grid, which advanced 2.81 per cent, while Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and Sun Pharma rose 2.78 per cent, 2.38 per cent, 1.68 per cent, and 1.65 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and HCL Technologies, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Metal rose 1.68 per cent to 35,706.67, while the BSE Oil & Gas index added 2.55 per cent to close at 28,521.75.

Within the BSE Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Steel and SBI hit fresh 52-week highs.

Overall, out of 4,325 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 2,495 ended higher, while 1,657 declined, and 173 closed unchanged. During the session, 179 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 78 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 223 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 164 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic market ended on a strong note, supported by positive cues from Asian markets and improved clarity on global trade dynamics.

“Optimism over potential progress in India–US trade talks further lifted sentiment. Oil stocks led the rally as crude prices eased expectations of higher OPEC+ output, while metal stocks advanced amid firm commodity prices and supply constraints. The upcoming Fed decision remains a key event for global markets; although a 25-bps rate cut is widely anticipated, investors will closely track its commentary for further rate cuts, which will guide the future market trajectory," Nair said.