Sensex gives up 59K, Nifty ends below 17,550; Zee Entertainment soars 31%

Benchmark indices closed lower after a choppy session on Wednesday, tracking losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed's policy decision.

Sensex fell 77.94 points to close at 58,927 and Nifty declined 15.35 points to 17,546.

HDFC was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.46 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

Tech Mahindra, M&M, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.70%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 13 closed lower.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 258.56 lakh crore in today' session.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 374 points and 326 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, metal, auto and IT shares led the gains with BSE metal rising 307 points, BSE auto gaining 326 points and BSE IT index closing 220 points higher in trade today.

Banking shares were among the top sectoral losers today, with BSE bankex ending 321 points lower at 42,315. Bank Nifty too closed 291 points lower at 36,944.

Market breadth was positive with 2,099 shares ending higher against 1,140 shares closing in the red. 164 shares were unchanged.

Nifty Media index ended 13.57% higher mainly led by the over 30 per cent rally in Zee Entertainment following its merger deal with Sony Pictures.

Zee Entertainment share ended 31.86% higher at Rs 337.10 on BSE.

Meanwhile, rupee fell by 26 paise to close at 73.87 against the US currency, tracking a strong dollar in the overseas markets ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.70 and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.66 and a low of 73.93 against the US dollar in day trade.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.61 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. Hong Kong and Seoul markets were closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.12 per cent to $75.19 per barrel.