Sensex halts five-day slide, Nifty closes at 10,536 on value buying

Reversing a five-session slide, the benchmark Sensex rose over 35 points to end at 34,651.24 in see-saw trade today as participants accumulated recently beaten down auto, metal, banking and realty stocks. Asian markets ended mixed following a good show by US stocks as investors applauded easing of trade tensions between the US and China.

The 30-share Sensex opened in the green and hit a high of 34,754.60, but witnessed bouts of volatility. It finally settled at 34,651.24, showing a gain of 35.11 points, or 0.10 per cent. The index had lost 940.58 points in the previous five sessions as investors rushed to unwind bets following post-poll instability in Karnataka amid discouraging global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,558.60 and 10,490.55, finished the day at 10,536.70, showing a gain of 20 points, or 0.19 per cent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (6.30%), Bajaj Auto (3.86%) and Tata Motors (3.78%) were the top Sensex gainers.

SBI rose 3.69 per cent despite the lender today posting a standalone net loss of Rs 7,718 cr in Q4 on mounting bad loans. The SBI share opened at 245.10 and surged as much as 6.03% intra day, its highest in over a month even as the government-owned lender reported its biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 compared to a net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The stock closed 3.69% or 9.05 points higher at Rs 254.15 on BSE.

BSE Midcap and small cap indices rose 0.65% each, respectively. BSE auto (1.73%) and BSE metal (1.58%) indices rose the most among 19 sectoral indices. Market breadth was positive with 1405 stocks closing higher against 1219 ending in the red on BSE. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 1,190.56 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 496.03 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.







Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors watched developments in the U.S.-China trade relations and Italy's move toward forming a euroskeptic government. London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent to 7,870 and Germany's DAX added 0.1 percent to 13,092. France's CAC 40 was roughly flat at 5,635 and Italy's FTSE MIB was up 0.4 percent at 23, 179. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 both advanced 0.2 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index spent most of the day in negative territory before closing up 0.5 points at 3,214.35. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 percent to 22,960.34. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 tumbled 0.7 percent to 6,041.90 and India's Sensex added 0.1 percent to 34,646.42. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia declined.