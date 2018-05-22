Sensex halts five-day slide, Nifty closes at 10,536 on value buying

Reversing a five-session slide, the benchmark Sensex rose over 35 points to end at 34,651.24 in see-saw trade today as participants accumulated recently beaten down auto, metal, banking and realty stocks. Asian markets ended mixed following a good show by US stocks as investors applauded easing of trade tensions between the US and China.
The 30-share Sensex opened in the green and hit a high of 34,754.60, but witnessed bouts of volatility. It finally settled at 34,651.24, showing a gain of 35.11 points, or 0.10 per cent. The index had lost 940.58 points in the previous five sessions as investors rushed to unwind bets following post-poll instability in Karnataka amid discouraging global cues.
The broader NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,558.60 and 10,490.55, finished the day at 10,536.70, showing a gain of 20 points, or 0.19 per cent.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (6.30%), Bajaj Auto (3.86%) and Tata Motors (3.78%) were the top Sensex gainers.
SBI rose 3.69 per cent despite the lender today posting a standalone net loss of Rs 7,718 cr in Q4 on mounting bad loans. The SBI share opened at 245.10 and surged as much as 6.03% intra day, its highest in over a month even as the government-owned lender reported its biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2018 compared to a net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17. The stock closed 3.69% or 9.05 points higher at Rs 254.15 on BSE.
