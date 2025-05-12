Sensex, Nifty: 10 top Bahubali stocks add Rs 2,38,000 crore in market value

Shares of India's top 10 Bahubali companies with highest market capitalisation soared, lifting benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty by 2.5 per cent each in Monday's trade. Calmness at border following the India-Pakistan ceasefire and updates on US-China trade talks this past weekend boosted investor sentiment, with top largecap stocks emerging as key beneficiaries.

In total, the top 10 BSE-listed companies added just over 2,38,000 crore, with their combined wealth rising 2.5 per cent to Rs 97,75,098 lakh crore from Rs 95,37,008 lakh crore. The top three stocks alone added Rs 1,30 lakh crore to their market caps, data compiled from stock exchange BSE showed.

Bahubali stocks

Shares of Reliance Industries, India's most-valued company by market capitalisation, rose 3.14 per cent to Rs 1,421. This stock added Rs 58,527.94 crore to investor kitty, as its m-cap jumped to Rs 19,22,964 crore today from Rs 18,64,436 crore on Friday.

HDFC Bank, India's second-most valued stock, added 2.97 per cent to Rs 1,945.35. This stock added Rs 42,986.15 crore to its market capitalisation. India's IT giant TCS added Rs 28,799.97 crore to its market value. This stock gained 2.52 per cent to Rs 3,529.

Among the top 10 most-valued companies on BSE, ICICI Bank added Rs 29,015.35 crore to its m-cap and topped the Rs 10 lakh crore-mark (at Rs 10,19,030.68 crore). Infosys, Bajaj Finance and SBI added Rs 13,000-19,000 crore in m-cap. FMCG majors ITC and Hindustan Unilever added Rs 10,000 crore each in market value. Bharti Airtel gained Rs 8,400 crore in market capitalisation.

India-Pakistan tensions

Sunday marked the first peaceful night in 19 days between India and Pakistan, following continuous ceasefire violations after the Pahalgam attack. Although both nations had previously agreed to a ceasefire, the truce was short-lived—Pakistan breached the agreement within hours on Saturday. In response, India issued a stern warning, promising a punitive reaction. This led to a tense but quiet Sunday night along the border.

US-China trade talks

During a statement on the US-China trade talks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “We’ll provide full details tomorrow, but I can say the discussions were productive. The talks included the Vice Premier of China, two vice ministers, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself. Both Ambassador Jamieson and I briefed President Trump last night, and he is fully up to date. A comprehensive briefing will follow in the morning.”

US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer added, “Extensive groundwork led up to these past two days of negotiations. It's important to remember the context—our $1.2 trillion trade deficit prompted the President to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs. We believe the agreement reached with our Chinese counterparts marks a significant step toward addressing that emergency.”