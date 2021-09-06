Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs; HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance top gainers

Benchmark indices started the week on a positive note with Sensex and Nifty closing at their lifetime highs. Sensex rose 166 points to end at 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

Sensex settled 166.96 points higher at 58,296. It touched an all-time high of 58,515 on an intra day basis.

Nifty climbed 54.20 points to its new closing record of 17,377. During the session, it touched an all-time peak of 17,429.

Bull run on Dalal Street

HCL Tech was the top Sensex gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.17 per cent, followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and M&M. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank Bank, Power Grid, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints shares were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.13%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended in the ended. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 254.99 lakh crore after Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 43 points and 161 points, respectively. On a sectoral basis, IT and consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE indices ending 510 points and 554 points higher, respectively.

BSE auto and capital goods indices were the other major gainers, rising 120 points and 65 points, respectively.

Market breadth was marginally positive with 1,691 shares ending higher against 1,627 shares closing in the red. 177 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, rupee declined 8 paise to close at 73.10 against the US dollar tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets. During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11 against the American currency. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.02 against the US dollar. Global markets In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 7,172.03 and Frankfurt's DAX advanced 0.6% to 15,869.96. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 6,725.01.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,621.86 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.8% to 29,659.89. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1% to 26,163.63.

The Kospi in South Korea advanced less than 0.1% to 3,203.33 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 ended up less than 0.1% at 7,528.50. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.80 per cent to $72.03 per barrel.