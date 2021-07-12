Sensex, Nifty close flat; Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys top losers

Benchmark indices closed flat today amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex ended 13.50 points lower at 52,372 and Nifty gained 2.80 points to 15,692.

Top loser on Sensex was Bharti Airtel, slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 2.84%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 closed in the green.

Mid cap and small cap indices rose 90 points and 193 points, respectively.

On sectoral basis, BSE bankex rose the most ending 201 points higher at 39,870.

IT shares fell the most with BSE IT index slumping 142 points.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 231.63 lakh crore.

Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities said, "On the first day of the week, the market opened higher on the back of positive sentiment in the global market, however, another round of booking brought the Nifty and Sensex back to the level of 15,650/52,200. Based on the daily chart, Nifty/Sensex is entering an interesting phase. For almost 27 days, the market has been consolidating within the trading range of 300 points, which is remarkable and indicates a make or break in the near term."

Market breadth was positive with 2,062 shares rising against 1,262 falling on BSE. 171 stocks were unchanged.

Meanwhile, rupee pared some of its initial gains and closed 6 paise higher at 74.58 against the US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.49, and hit an intra-day high of 74.40 and a low of 74.59. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.64 against the US dollar.

Asian markets

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 74.58 against the US dollar. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.47 per cent lower at $74.44 per barrel.