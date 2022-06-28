Sensex, Nifty close higher for fourth session; M&M, RIL top gainers

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally higher Tuesday following fag-end buying in energy, IT and auto stocks and a recovery in global equities.

Sensex rose 16 points to 53,177 and Nifty gained 18 points to 15,850 in today's session. M&M, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.78 per cent. Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.54 per cent.

Market breadth was positive with 1,793 stocks ending higher against 1486 stocks falling on BSE. 136 shares were unchanged.

Consumer durables and banking stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices ending 526 pts and 180 points lower, respectively. On the other hand, top gainers were BSE oil and gas and auto indices rising 444 pts and 336 points ,respectively.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "After showing upmove in the last three sessions, Nifty shifted into a consolidation with positive bias on Tuesday and closed the day higher by 18 points. After opening on a negative note, the market has witnessed gradual upside recovery from the lower levels. Intraday dips in between have been used to move up in the mid part. The opening downside gap has been filled completely and Nifty closed at the highs. Having sustained above the important area of 15,750-15,800 levels, there is a possibility of further upside from here towards the next important resistance of 16,180 levels (opening downside gap of June 13)."

Meanwhile, rupee plunged 44 paise today to close at a record low of 78.81 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,278 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

On Monday, the Indian market ended higher for the third straight session amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 433 points to 53,161 and Nifty gained 132 points to 15,832 . L&T, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.99 per cent. Kotak Bank, RIL and Titan were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.45 per cent.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong bounced back after initial decline and ended with gains. European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Monday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.58 per cent to $116.9 per barrel.