Sensex, Nifty close higher; UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI top gainers 

Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities said, "The index continues to trade above all key moving averages, confirming bullish momentum. Immediate resistance is placed near 24,770, which coincides with the 200-day SMA, while support is seen at 24,377, aligned with the 200-day EMA. A decisive breakout above 24,770 could open the door toward 24,900–25,000, while a fall below 24,377 may trigger short-term consolidation toward 24,200."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "For traders, short-term support is placed at 24,500-24,450/78200-78000, while 24,700-24,750/78900-790000 remains the crucial resistance area for the bulls. We believe that, as long as the market is trading between these ranges, a range-bound texture is likely to continue. On the higher side, a breakout above 24,750/79000 could push the market towards 24,850-24,900/79300-79500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 24,450/78000 could push the market towards 24,300/77500."

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Previous session

Sensex slipped 210 pts to 78428 and Nifty lost 159 pts to 24,614.90. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 489.32 lakh crore.