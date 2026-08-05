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Sensex, Nifty close higher; UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI top gainers 

Sensex, Nifty close higher; UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI top gainers 

Sensex gained 152 pts to 78,581 and Nifty rose 9 pts to 24,624. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 492.43 lakh crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 5:15 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty close higher; UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI top gainers Stocks such as UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI, M&M, IndiGo, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 2%. 

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday. Sensex gained 152 pts to 78,581 and Nifty rose 9 pts to 24,624. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 492.43 lakh crore. Stocks such as UltraTech Cement, NTPC, SBI, M&M, IndiGo, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 2%.

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TCS, HCL Tech, RIL, BEL, and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.23%.

Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities said, "The index continues to trade above all key moving averages, confirming bullish momentum. Immediate resistance is placed near 24,770, which coincides with the 200-day SMA, while support is seen at 24,377, aligned with the 200-day EMA. A decisive breakout above 24,770 could open the door toward 24,900–25,000, while a fall below 24,377 may trigger short-term consolidation toward 24,200."

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "For traders, short-term support is placed at 24,500-24,450/78200-78000, while 24,700-24,750/78900-790000 remains the crucial resistance area for the bulls. We believe that, as long as the market is trading between these ranges, a range-bound texture  is likely to continue. On the higher side, a breakout above 24,750/79000 could push the market towards 24,850-24,900/79300-79500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 24,450/78000 could push the market towards 24,300/77500."

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Previous session 

Sensex slipped 210 pts to 78428 and Nifty lost 159 pts to 24,614.90. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 489.32 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 5:15 PM IST
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