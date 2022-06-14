Sensex, Nifty close lower ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

The Indian equity market fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 153 points lower at 52,693 and Nifty fell 75 points to 15,699 in the second trading session of this week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome, which will be announced on June 15.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 244.63 lakh crore against Rs 245.33 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.

BSE midcap and small cap indices slipped 36 points and 100 points, respectively.

Oil and gas and auto stocks were the top losers with their BSE indices ending 210 pts and 133 pts lower, respectively.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Amid volatility, the markets mostly traded in red and the negativity can be attributed to a bleeding Wall Street, as rising inflation has bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown. Meanwhile, the US bond markets are just flashing a recession as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury briefly fell below that of the 2-year note in Monday trading, in what is known as a yield curve inversion. The streets' sentiment now primarily hinges on the FOMC policy outcome later this week. Technically speaking, the immediate support for Nifty is seen at 15611 and below the same, we expect the index to quickly slip toward 15,000 mark."

Market breadth was negative with 1,532 stocks ending higher against 1,782 shares ending lower on BSE.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.12 per cent.

NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and M&M were among the top Sensex gainers,rising up to 1.63 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic market restrained from heavy sell-off as CPI data moderated on an MoM basis and this had a calm down effect amidst global volatility. However, elevated WPI data continued to dominate the broad market, which is cautious awaiting tomorrow's outcome of Fed policy. Earlier, the global market was anticipating a 50 bps hike but now is worried about a higher rate hike due to persistent US inflation."

The Indian market started the week on a negative note on Monday as US inflation in May spooked global markets. Sensex crashed 1,456 points to 52,846 and Nifty declined 427 points to 15,774 in the first trading session of this week.

Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.02 per cent. Nestle was the sole Sensex gainer, rising 0.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, staging a marginal recovery from its lifetime low, the rupee rose 1 paisa to close at Rs 78.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a weak greenback overseas.

Global markets

In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai bounced back and settled in the green. Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower in mid-session deals. Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.68 per cent to $123.1 per barrel.