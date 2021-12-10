Sensex, Nifty close marginally lower; Titan, HDFC, Axis Bank top losers

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, led by losses in HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues.

Sensex ended 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 and Nifty slipped 5.55 points to 17,511.30. Titan was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Asian Paints, SBI, M&M, TCS and Bajaj Finserv were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.25%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended lower.

Domestic equities gave positive returns this week amid easing concerns pertaining to the potential severity of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Sensex and Nifty logged positive returns of around 1.7 per cent this week. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index outperformed the larger indices with gains ranging between 2-3 per cent this week. The majority of the sectoral indices saw positive returns.

"Markets in the immediate term will keenly watch out for the actions on asset tapering and key policy rates in the upcoming US Federal Reserve meet," he added.

The market breadth was positive with 2,103 shares trading higher against 1,168 stocks in the red. 122 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 267.68 lakh crore.

Indian market closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, backed by gains in capital goods and oil & gas shares. Sensex ended 157 points higher at 58,807 and Nifty surged 47 points to 17,516.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,585.55 crore on December 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 782.84 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.39 per cent to $74.71 per barrel.