Sensex, Nifty manage to close week in green; consumer durables , capital goods shares top gainers

Indian benchmark indices managed to close the week in the green led by gains in consumer durables and capital goods shares amid weak global cues.

While 30-stock Sensex rose 0.78% or 452 points to end at 58,305, Nifty gained 0.78% or 135 points to 17,369 during the holiday-truncated week. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 1.37 lakh crore in volatile trade.

Indian market was closed on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended marginally higher amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305.07 and Nifty rose 15.75 points to settle at 17,369.25.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and ITC.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers falling up to 0.97%. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the green.

Sensex has risen 22.10% or 10,553 points and Nifty has climbed 24.23% or 3,387 points since the beginning of this year.

In a year, Sensex zoomed 52.66% or 20,111 points and Nifty clocked a stellar rally of 54% or 6,091 points.

On Sensex, Reliance Industries was the top gainer, rising 5.75% and NTPC was the top loser, falling 1.76% during the week.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst, Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "The price action in key indices this week was extremely dull as we witnessed one of the thinnest weekly trading ranges for a long time now. Although Nifty looked a bit uncomfortable around 17,400 throughout this week, we did not see any major weakness overall. The moment it falls by nearly a percent, buying tends to happen immediately. As of now, clearly bulls are having a firm grip on the market but as we have been mentioning since a week or so, they would find it bit difficult now going ahead. We reiterate our observations for becoming slightly cautious at current levels."

BSE midcap index climbed 1.68% or 407 points to 24,382 and small cap index gained 1.65% or 449 points to 27,645 in the last four trading sessions.

However, bank Nifty fell 0.40% or 148 points to 36,683 during the week. Among BSE sectoral indices, BSE consumer durables index was the top gainer (pointwise), zooming 4.59% or 1,767 points to 40,243 during the last four trading sessions.

Other key indices also ended in the green. While BSE IT index rose 82 points to 34,319, capital goods index surged 390 points to 25,767. BSE bankex lost 0.32% or 134 points to 41,814.