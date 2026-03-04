Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Sensex, Nifty crash: India VIX surges 24% as bears tighten grip on D-Street

Sensex, Nifty crash: India VIX surges 24% as bears tighten grip on D-Street

India VIX rises: The global fears spilled onto the Indian equity indices with India VIX, the volatility index, of the Indian stock market surging 23.87% to 21.22 against 17.13 on Monday. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 4, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty crash: India VIX surges 24% as bears tighten grip on D-StreetSensex, Nifty crash today

The global market rout amid surging crude oil prices signalled an energy crisis on Wednesday. The global fears spilled onto the Indian equity indices with India VIX, the volatility index, of the Indian stock market surging 23.87% to 21.22 against 17.13 on Monday. 

Sensex crashed 1795 points intra day to 78,443 and Nifty tanked 560 points to 24,305. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 9.13 lakh crore to Rs 447.42 lakh crore today against the market cap of Rs 456.55 lakh crore on March 2. 

On a year-to-date basis, the volatility index has surged 122%, reflecting bearsish sentiment in the Indian stock market affected by Trump tariffs, US-Iran War and the global economic slowdown.

The rising market volatility reflects in the benchmark indices with Sensex plunging by 7.62% and Nifty by 6.81%. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 4, 2026 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today