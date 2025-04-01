Sensex, Nifty crash: Market ends lower for second session on concerns over Trump tariffs, profit-booking 

Benchmark indices started FY26 on a very weak note as global markets await the tariff related announcements from US President Donald Trump on April 2. Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday.

Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street today after Trump said he would impose 'reciprocal' tariffs to match the duty rates other countries have imposed on US products. The President is likely to announce his plans on reciprocal tariffs on April 2, Tuesday.

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking has advised investors to be cautious with index positions.

"Market participants are closely monitoring the ongoing tariff talks and their sectoral impact, leading to profit-booking following the recent rebound. Additionally, the Nifty index, which had been consolidating, has slipped below its range and breached the moving average ribbon support at 23,400. The next crucial support lies around 23,100 (20 DEMA), and a breakdown below this level could further dampen sentiment, whereas holding above it may pave the way for a recovery. Given the mixed signals, it is advisable to be cautious with index positions and maintain a stock-specific trading approach," said Mishra.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head- Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "From a technical analysis perspective, the Sensex is currently trading below the low of the previous week, indicating a negative trend. We may see further weakness in the near term, with potential declines to the support levels at 75500/75250, where it is anchored by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Resistance levels are established at 77000/77100. The strategy should be to buy on dips between 75500-75250."

Sensex tanked 1,390 pts to close at 76,024 and Nifty slipped 353 points to 23,165 on Tuesday.

Investor wealth declined to Rs 409.47 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 412.87 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Stocks such as HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and Titan led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 4% on Tuesday.

As many as 76 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 196 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE, reflecting weak market sentiment.

Market breadth was in green. Out of 4195 stocks traded, 2708 stocks ended in the green on BSE. Around 1344 stocks ended in the red while 143 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 8 stocks hit their lower circuits. On the other hand, 11 shares hit their upper circuits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

BSE midcap index tanked 431 pts to 41,099, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index fell 34 pts to 46,671 level.

FIIs/DIIs positions

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 4352.82 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 7646 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex shed 191.51 pts to 77,414 and Nifty slipped 72 pts to 23,519 on Friday, March 28.