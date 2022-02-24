Sensex, Nifty crash as Russia declares war on Ukraine: Top losers in early trade

Indian market crashed in early trade today after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. Sensex sinked 1,457 points to 55,774 and Nifty dropped 391 points to 16,671 in early trade. All Sensex and Nifty shares were trading in the red in early trade.

With today's crash, Sensex and Nifty are down for the seventh consecutive session amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sensex is now down 5.01% or 2,914 points and Nifty has plunged 4.29% or 744 points since the beginning of this year. However, Sensex has gained 8.90% or 4,520 points and Nifty has risen 10.87% or 1,627 points in the last one year.

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in early trade today.

IndusInd Bank: The lender was the top Sensex loser, with the stock falling up to 4.85% to Rs 904.60. The stock opened at Rs 915 against the previous close of Rs 950 on BSE.

Tech Mahindra: The IT stock fell 4.92% to Rs 1344 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 1371 against the previous close of Rs 1414.

Bharti Airtel: The stock fell 4.39% to Rs 673.73 against the previous close of Rs 704.25. The telecom stock opened at Rs 689 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock fell 3.87% to Rs 8,364 against the previous close of Rs 8701 on BSE. The auto stock opened lower at Rs 8500 on BSE.

Wipro: The large cap stock fell 3.89% to a low of Rs 545.35 against the previous close of Rs 567.40 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 544.45 today.