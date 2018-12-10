5 factors why Sensex lost over 650 points, Nifty crashed 207 points in trade today

The Sensex and Nifty crashed in trade today after exit polls signalled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could face a tough fight from the Congress in key states of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. While the Rahul Gandhi-led party was in a neck-to-neck contest with the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, it looked set to unseat the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh too, the Congress posed a tough challenge to BJP chief minister Raman Singh's government, exit polls showed.

The market went into a tail spin in early trade with the Sensex crashing over 650 points and Nifty down over 200 points over a possible loss for the ruling BJP in the three key states. However, the political news was not alone to make the market jittery in trade today. Here's a look at some other factors which weighed on the market sentiment today.

Weak rupee

The rupee depreciated 59 paise to 71.40 against the US dollar in early trade today amid strengthening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas.

The rupee opened lower at 71.28 against the dollar and dropped further to 71.41, 59 paise down over its previous close, the weakest since November 20.

The weak sentiment in the currency market led the equity market lower in early trade today.

Concerns over macros

The Indian economy has not performed well on a key metric such as current account deficit.

India's current account deficit (CAD) widened for the second consecutive quarter this fiscal.

CAD for the quarter ended September widened to 2.9% of the GDP compared to 1.1% in the year-ago period, mainly due to a large trade deficit.

The CAD, or the difference between outflow and inflow of foreign exchange in the country's current account, was $19.1 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. It increased from $6.9 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, in the second quarter of 2017-18. The CAD stood at $15.9 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the April-June quarter.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal too, CAD widened to $15.9 billion, which is around 2.4 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as compared with $15 billion in the corresponding quarter a year before.

In the January-March quarter, the trade shortfall stood at 1.9% of the GDP.

On the GDP front too there was some negative news for the Indian economy. Last week, Fitch Ratings slashed GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal, from 7.8 per cent projected in September, citing higher financing cost and reduced credit availability.

In its Global Economic Outlook, Fitch estimated India's GDP growth to be 7 per cent and 7.1 per cent in financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively. Indian economy grew 6.7 per cent in 2017-18 fiscal. The 7.2 per cent GDP growth for current fiscal is substantially lower than 7.8 per cent and 7.4 per cent projections made by Fitch in September and June respectively. It is also lower than RBI's 7.4 per cent growth estimates for this fiscal.

Exit polls

Exit polls for the recently concluded Assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana show the BJP facing tough fight from the Congress. Of all the five states that went to Assembly elections, with polls in Rajasthan and Telangana having concluded on Friday, Madhya Pradesh is the state where both the Congress and the BJP are in a neck-and-neck contest.

Exit polls also predicted a win for the Congress party in Rajasthan and said ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana will retain power.

With prospects of the BJP losing power in the three key states, pace of economic reforms being carried out by the ruling party could hit speed bumps which led the market lower today.

Crude oil prices

Global crude oil prices rose after Opec members and ten other oil producing nations agreed Friday to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day in a bid to boost prices. Energy ministers reached the deal, which takes effect from January 1 but has already sent prices surging on oil markets, after two days of talks at Opec headquarters in Vienna.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.68 per cent up at $62.09 per barrel.

India is 81 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and is the third-largest importer of crude after US and China. Since payment of crude oil prices is done in dollars, a higher crude rate leads to more amount of rupee being converted to dollar, thereby strengthening the US currency.

Rising crude oil prices also adversely affect the current account deficit which is a negative for the markets.

Global markets

Asian markets were broadly lower on Monday after China protested the arrest of a senior executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei, who is suspected of trying to evade US trade curbs on Iran.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 2.3 percent in early trading to 21,191.23, after revised data showed that its economy shrank by 2.5 percent in the third quarter, more than expected. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2 percent to 2,051.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.6 percent to 25,660.76 and the Shanghai Composite was 0.8 percent lower at 2,585.94. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 2 percent at 5,569.90. Shares fell in Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Stocks tumbled on Friday on weaker-than-expected jobs growth and worries that the US-China trade dispute will not be resolved within a 90-day timeframe. The S&P 500 index slipped 2.3 percent to 2,633.08 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 2.2 percent to 24,388.95. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 3 percent to 6,969.25. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 2 percent to 1,448.09.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal