Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Sensex, Nifty fall in afternoon session; auto, banking, pharma shares top losers

Sensex, Nifty fall in afternoon session; auto, banking, pharma shares top losers

By noon, Sensex was down 317.89 points to 81,741.53, and Nifty dropped 87.95 points to 24,857.50.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 20, 2025 1:42 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty fall in afternoon session; auto, banking, pharma shares top losersThe Nifty Metal and IT indices managed to mitigate some of the losses in the broader market.
SUMMARY
  • Sensex fell by 317.89 points to 81,741.53 at midday
  • Nifty dropped 87.95 points to 24,857.50 in afternoon session
  • Auto, banking and pharma sectors were the top losers today

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their downward path during the afternoon session on May 20, hampered by declines in the auto, banking, and pharma sectors. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also succumbed to selling pressure, bringing an end to their six-day winning streak.

Advertisement

By noon, the Sensex had dropped by 317.89 points, or 0.39 percent, settling at 81,741.53. The Nifty fell by 87.95 points, or 0.35 percent, to 24,857.50. At that time, there were 1,558 advancing shares, 1,798 declining shares, and 121 remaining unchanged.

In terms of sectoral performance, the Nifty Metal and IT indices managed to mitigate some of the losses in the broader market. Positive investor sentiment boosted metal stocks, following China's announcement of an interest rate cut aimed at bolstering its economy amidst ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

The People's Bank of China reduced its benchmark lending rates for the first time in seven months, igniting hopes for increased demand for metals, which could benefit Indian producers and exporters.

Advertisement

On another note, the Nifty IT index resumed its upward trajectory, though it had retreated from its intraday highs. This bounce-back came a day after concerns about a slowing U.S. economy surfaced, triggered by Moody’s downgrade of the country’s credit outlook.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 20, 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today