Sensex, Nifty end flat a day after hitting fresh highs; what’s next?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped on Friday, reversing their early gains amid selling pressure in heavyweight counters such as Power Grid Corporation of India and Bharti Airtel.

At the close, the Sensex fell 13.71 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 85,706.67. The Nifty50 dropped 12.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 26,202.95.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Power Grid led losers on the Sensex, declining 1.35 per cent to Rs 270. Bharti Airtel followed with a 0.68 per cent drop. Among other laggards, Eternal, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv lost 0.66 per cent, 0.56 per cent, 0.36 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks, namely, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Power Grid, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Energy index declined 0.64 per cent to close at 12,018.27, while the BSE Oil & Gas index dropped 0.97 per cent to end the session at 28,207.28.

Overall, of the 4,312 actively traded BSE stocks, 2,024 closed higher, 2,121 declined, and 167 remained unchanged. During the session, 117 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 161 fell to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 190 scrips hit their upper circuits, and 163 were locked in lower circuits.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said Indian equities remained resilient, though some selective profit-booking surfaced in the broader market after the recent upswing.

“Sentiment was buoyed by progress in India–US trade discussions, while strong performance in large-cap sectors, Auto, Financials, and Pharma helped maintain positive momentum. Supportive global cues, including a continued tech-driven rally and rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, further strengthened investor confidence. With Q2 GDP and IIP data due shortly, the overall outlook remains constructive, and the prints are expected to affirm an improving macro trend," Nair said.



Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said the markets were largely lacklustre on Friday, pausing after their recent record high and closing almost flat.

Advertisement

“On the index front, the Nifty edged slightly higher in early trade, but a mixed trend across heavyweight stocks kept the momentum in check throughout the session, eventually closing flat at the 26,205 level. Sectoral performance was uneven, with auto and pharma posting gains while energy and financials ended in the red. Market breadth remained subdued as both mid-cap and small-cap indices closed largely unchanged,” Mishra said.

“The strong rebound in global markets, supported by expectations of continued liquidity, is aiding the ongoing momentum in domestic equities. Additionally, improving geopolitical developments are offering further comfort to investors,” Mishra added.