Sensex, Nifty end flat after scaling record highs; pharma, metal stocks lead gains

Benchmark indices closed flat after logging record highs on Friday amid a mixed trend in global equities.

Sensex ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140. Earlier, the index hit lifetime peak of 53,290.81 in opening session.

Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 15,923.40. The 50 stock index rose 38 points to reach record high of 15,962 in opening trade.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed at their all-time highs tracking gains in IT and capital goods shares. Sensex rose 255 points to close at an all-time high of 53,158. Nifty climbed 70.25 points to its all-time high of 15,924.20.

HCL Tech was the top Sensex loser today, falling 3.38 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and PowerGrid were among the top Sensex gainers rising up to 2.94%.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said ,"Range-bound action continued in the market and Nifty failed to show decisive upside breakout on Friday. However, weakness from the highs has not negated the bullish sentiment of the market. A display of strength above 15,960 could only open the next upside levels of 16,100-16,200 in the short term. Any weakness below 15,850 is likely to trigger broad based downward correction in the market."

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 closed in the green. Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 234.46 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices surged 103 points and 99.51 points, respectively.

BSE healthcare index rose 292 points to 26,307, gaining the most among 19 sectoral indices. Metal stocks were also among top gainers with the BSE metal index 231 points 19,499.

Market breadth was positive with 1,778 shares rising against 1,421 falling on BSE. 150 stocks were unchanged.

Meanwhile, rupee slipped 3 paise to settle at 74.57 against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.53 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.51 and a low of 74.66 during the session.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 74.54 against the US dollar.

Global markets

World shares were mixed Friday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the US and China weighed on investor sentiment.

Stocks declined in Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in London and Hong Kong. US futures edged higher. In Europe, Germany's DAX added 0.3% to 15,677.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.1% to 6,485.50. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,037.05.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 28,003.08. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.3% to 3,276.91. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.7% to 3,539.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained less than 0.1% to 28,004.68. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,348.10.