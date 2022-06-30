Sensex, Nifty end flat; auto, metal shares top losers

Benchmark indices ended on a flat note today amid June derivatives expiry. Sensex ended 8 points lower at 53,018 and Nifty lost 19 points to 15,780 in volatile trade.

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.09 per cent. Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74 per cent.

Market breadth was negative with 1,369 stocks ending higher against 1,907 stocks falling on BSE. 144 shares were unchanged.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Nifty index is stuck in a sideways trend where the immediate support is placed at 15,700 and resistance is at 15,900 level. The index once breaches the level of 15,900 on the upside will see sharp short covering on the upside towards 16,200 levels. The lower-end support if broken can see a fall towards 15,500-15,400 zone where fresh put writing has been seen. The fight between the bears and the bulls continued in the Bank nifty index which led the index closed on a flat note on the last day of monthly expiry. The immediate support on the downside is placed at 33,200-33,000 zone and the upside resistance is placed at 34,000 where a significant amount of call writing has been observed. The index needs to break out of this range on either side for getting a directional move."

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex rising 236 pts. Auto and metal stocks were the top losers with their BSE indices plunging 339 pts and 349 pts, respectively.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Markets languished in negative territory for the most part of the trading sessions and finally ended flat on the expiry day. The undertone remains bearish due to weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows. There is so much uncertainty that traders don't want to risk placing huge bullish bets. Technically, for the last three days the market has been witnessing non-directional activity. For Nifty, 15,700 could be the key support level and 15,900 would act as an important resistance zone. On the further decline, the index could fall to 15,600-15,550 levels. Any fresh uptrend is possible only after the index sees 15,900 breakout and above the same it could move up to 16,000-16,050."

BSE midcap and small-cap indices declined 162 points and 135 points, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 243.73 lakh crore today against Rs 244.58 lakh crore in the previous session.

The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to end 5 paise higher at 78.98 against the US dollar on Thursday. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 78.92 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 78.90 and a low of 78.99.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices snapped their four-day gaining streak amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 150 points to 53,026 and Nifty lost 51 points to 15,799. Market breadth was negative with 1,521 stocks ending higher against 1,781 stocks falling on BSE.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 851 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.