Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile session; PowerGrid, ITC, Asian Paints top gainers

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109.

PowerGrid was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Auto and SBI were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.24%.

In early trade, Sensex rose 350 points to 61,036, and Nifty climbed 108 points to 18,210.

The wholesale price-based inflation spiked in October to 12.54 per cent from 10.66 per cent a month ago and 1.31 per cent in October 2020 mainly due to rise in prices of manufactured products and crude petroleum. It has remained in double digits for the seventh consecutive month beginning April.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 16 ended higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 107 points and fell 56 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, metal and capital goods stocks led the losses today.

BSE metal index fell 475 points to 19,784 and BSE capital goods index lost 110 points to 28,994. On the other hand, BSE healthcare index zoomed 526 points to 25,684.

The market breadth was negative with 1,279 shares ending higher against 2,141 stocks in the red.156 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 270.46 lakh crore.

In the previous session, Indian market snapped three-day losing streak backed by gains in IT and capital goods stocks. Sensex ended 767 points higher at 60,686 and Nifty rose 229 points to 18,100. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4.06 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys , Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints. Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.04%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 511 crore on November 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 851 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Meanwhile, rupee closed 3 paise lower to settle at 74.48 against the US dollar amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.38 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.31 and a low of 74.49.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai ended with losses, while Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.33 per cent to $81.08 per barrel.