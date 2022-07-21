Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth session; capital goods, IT shares top gainers

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth straight session today led by a surge in capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex rose 284 points to 55,681 and Nifty ended 89 points higher at 16,610. In the last five sessions, market cap of BSE-listed firms has risen by Rs 9.81 lakh crore to Rs 260.46 lakh crore against Rs 250.65 lakh crore on July 14.

Similarly, Sensex has climbed 2,265 points and Nifty has added 667 points since July 14

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj twins, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Axis Bank were the top Sensex gainers today, rising up to 7.88 per cent.

IndusInd Bank stock ended 7.88 per cent higher at Rs 948.15 after the lender reported a 64.4 per cent year on year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net profit rose to Rs 1,603 crore in Q1 against profit of Rs 975 crore in the year-ago period.

DR Reddy's, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.89 per cent.

Mid cap and small cap indices rose 290 points and 238 points, respectively.

Capital goods, IT and banking shares were the top sectoral gainers, with their BSE indices rising 592 points, 221 points, and 212 points, respectively.

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking said," The momentum indicators Stochastic & MACD are trading with a positive crossover on a daily time frame which suggest strength in the counter. PUT CALL Ratio of August expiry is at 1.33 which points out bulls are active. The Nifty may find support around 16,500 levels while on the upside 16800 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35,500 levels while resistance at 36900 levels. Overall, index has formed good support around 16,500 level while crossing above 16,800 level can show upside rally."

Market breadth was positive with 2,001 stocks ending higher against 1,337 stocks falling on BSE. 161 shares were unchanged.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 260.46 lakh crore today against Rs 258.13 lakh crore in the previous session.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The benchmark Nifty found resistance at the upper band of the rising channel, leading to brief profit-taking during the day. The momentum indicator has its upside up indicating ongoing positive momentum in the value. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as the Nifty remains above 16,500. On the higher end, immediate resistance is placed at 16,670-16,700."

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers on Wednesday, buying shares worth Rs 1,780.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, rupee rose 12 paise to close at 79.93 today against the US dollar.