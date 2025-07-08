Sensex, Nifty end higher on late buying; realty gains, mid & smallcaps lag

Indian equity benchmarks closed in positive territory on Tuesday, buoyed by a late-session surge in buying activity. The BSE Sensex rose 270 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 83,713, while the NSE Nifty advanced 61 points or 0.24 per cent, ending the day at 25,523. Despite the headline indices posting gains, broader market performance remained underwhelming. The BSE MidCap index dipped 0.17 per cent, while the SmallCap index declined by 0.29 per cent, reflecting subdued participation in the broader market.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index led the pack with a gain of nearly 1 per cent. On the other hand, consumer durables took a hit, with the respective index falling 2.29 per cent, making it the worst performer among sectoral indices.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that markets remained range-bound for most of the session as investors awaited clarity on the India–US trade deal.

"Sentiment remains cautiously optimistic about a potential agreement, but the absence of formal announcements has limited fresh buying. Additionally, the US decision to delay the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on some trading partners has contributed to a defensive stance among investors," Nair said.

Looking ahead, Nair added that attention is likely to shift toward the Q1 FY26 earnings season, which will play a critical role in shaping investor sentiment and market direction.

Advertisement

From a technical perspective, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, observed that the market has formed a reversal pattern on both daily and intraday charts, suggesting scope for further upside. "If the Nifty sustains above 25,500 and Sensex above 83,500, we may see a rally toward 25,650–25,700 and 84,000–84,200 respectively," he said.

However, Chouhan cautioned that a drop below 25,400 (Nifty) or 83,300 (Sensex) could weaken sentiment. "In such a case, we might retest 25,300/83,000, and deeper corrections could pull indices toward 25,175/82,600 levels," he added.

Markets are expected to remain volatile ahead of key earnings and global trade developments.