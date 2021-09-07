Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak global cues

Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses today after investors rushed to profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets. Sensex fell 17 points to 58,279 and Nifty closed 15 points lower at 17,362.

HDFC was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.56 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Asian Paints.

Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the top Sensedx losers, falling up to 1.81%.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 254.29 lakh crore after Sensex and Nifty fell from record closing highs. On Monday, Sensex rose 166 points to end at record high of 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to a fresh peak of 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 57 points and 116 points, respectively. On a sectoral basis, IT and oil and gas shares led the losses with their BSE indices ending 433 points and 183 points lower, respectively.

BSE bankex and healthcare indices were the other major losers, falling 211 points and 188 points, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1,283 shares ending higher against 1,898 shares closing in the red. 136 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 589.36 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Seoul settled in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.54 per cent to USD 72.61 per barrel.