Sensex, Nifty end lower; banking, energy shares lead losses

Benchmark indices closed lower today led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Sensex ended 127.31 points lower at 58,177 and Nifty slipped 13.95 points to 17,355.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.22 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Maruti and Kotak Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.38%.

BSE midcap and small cap indexes rose 78 points and 221 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, metal and IT shares capped the losses with their BSE indices ending 304 points and 234 points higher, respectively. BSE banking and energy indices were the major losers, falling 208 points and 114 points, respectively. Market breadth was positive with 1,719 shares ending higher against 1,544 shares closing in the red. 205 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 256.34 lakh crore.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continued with range bound action, but the overall market breadth has placed at the positive side. The Nifty is expected to form a higher bottom reversal around 17250 levels (near the support of 10 day EMA) in the next 1-2 sessions before witnessing another round of upside bounce. Immediate resistance to be watched at 17450 levels.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 423.44 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo closed in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended in the red. Equities in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to $73.58 per barrel.