Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; banking, consumer durables shares top losers

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid concerns over inflation and supply constraints. Sensex fell 89.14 points to close at 57,595 and Nifty dipped 23 points to 17,222.

Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.09 per cent. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.90%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended lower.

Brijesh Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Equitymaster said, "The index is trading in a range on weekly expiry day. It was all about Reliance Industries and metal stocks on D-street. Multiple bullish harmonic patterns like Gartley and AB=CD are visible on short-term chart of Nifty. On the hourly chart, we are witnessing a golden cross (50EMA over 200EMA) for the first time since the last week of January 2022.This indicates the bulls are in control of the short-term trend. The gap support at 16,987 and the psychological level at 17,000 will be an excellent risk-reward opportunity for bulls. As we step into the monthly expiry, 17,000 PE writers will come into action and add another layer of support for the bulls."

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 81 points and fell 45.56 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and metal shares were the top gainers with the BSE metals index rising 364 points and IT index slipping 362 points, respectively. Banking and consumer durables shares were the top losers with BSE bankex falling 700 points and consumer durables index declining 689 points.

The market breadth was negative with 1,445 shares ending higher against 1,939 stocks in the red. 121 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood to Rs 260.44 lakh crore.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "Markets lingered in negative territory for major part of the trading session but trimmed losses at the end, as positive European markets opening aided partial recovery. Global markets trend will continue to dictate sentiment as investors would not want to take bullish bets given the fragile situation globally. The intraday formation indicates continuation of a range bound activity in the near term. For the bulls, 17325 could be the immediate hurdle and below the same a correction wave could continue up to 17100-17060. Above 17325, Nifty could go up to 17375-17425 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17060 with a strict 17030 support stop loss."

On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended lower in choppy trade. Despite a strong start, Sensex fell 304.48 points to close at 57,684.82. During the day, it tanked 420.71 points or 0.72 per cent to 57,568.59. Nifty dipped 69.85 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 17,245.65.

HDFC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.36 per cent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paint

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 481.33 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.