Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; IT, auto shares lead losses

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower today amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 29.22 points lower at 58,250 and Nifty slipped 8.60 points to 17,353.

Earlier, Sensex swinged over 400 points in a volatile session.

Nestle India was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.44 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and L&T.

Kotak Bank, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma shares were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94%. Of 30 Sensex shares, 15 ended in the green.

Tracking Sensex, Nifty today

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses after investors rushed to profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets. Sensex fell 17 points to 58,279 and Nifty closed 15 points lower at 17,362.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 198 points and 151 points, respectively. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 254.68 lakh crore.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The present short-term consolidation movement is expected to end soon and that could open a decisive upside bounce from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. The confirmation of higher bottom is likely to pull Nifty towards 17,550-17,600 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed at 17250 levels."

On a sectoral basis, banking and consumer durables shares led the gains with their BSE indices ending 423 points and 450 points higher, respectively. BSE IT and auto indices were the major losers, falling 252 points and 107 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,812 shares ending higher against 1,366 shares closing in the red. 165 shares were unchanged.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with losses while Tokyo closed on a positive note.

Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.98 per cent to $72.39 per barrel.