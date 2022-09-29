Sensex, Nifty end lower for seventh session; banking, IT shares top losers

The Indian market ended lower for the seventh straight session on Thursday amid weak global cues and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex fell 188 points to end at 56,409. During the day, the index rose 568 points to 57,166. For a majority of session,Sensex traded in the green. However, European markets faltered after British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors. Analysts underlined a need for the UK government to present a credible fiscal plan to support long-term growth without boosting inflation expectations.

The global weakness trimmed gains on Indian indices in the afternoon session with Nifty closing 40 points lower at 16,818. Asian Paints,Tech Mahindra, Titan, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.55 per cent. ITC, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.51 per cent.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 75 points and 176 points, respectively.

Banking and IT shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 181 points and 165 points, respectively. Metal and pharma shares were the top sectoral gainers with their indices closing 263 points and 312 points higher, respectively.

However, market breadth was positive with 1,887 stocks ending higher against 1,540 stocks falling on BSE. 135 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 268.24 lakh crore against Rs 268.42 lakh crore in the previous session. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,772.49 crore on Wednesday, according to data available with BSE.

Previous session

Indian market ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex fell 509.24 points or 0.89 per cent to 56,598.28. Nifty declined 148.80 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 16,858.60. ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.97 per cent.

Global markets

In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 fell to 6,846.34 and Frankfurt’s DAX declined to 11,957.72. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.8 per cent to 5,660.81. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 1 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.1% lower at 3,041.20 after spending most of the day in positive territory. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1% to 26,422.05 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5% to 17,165.87.

The Kospi in Seoul added less than 0.1% to 2,170.93 and Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 was 1.4% higher at 6,555.