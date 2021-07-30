Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; pharma stocks cap losses

Benchmark indices closed lower as investors booked profit in metal stocks amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 66 points lower at 52,586 and Nifty fell 15 points to 15,763. During the week, Sensex lost 0.73% or 389 points and Nifty fell 0.59% or 93 points.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.59 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tata Steel, Titan, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma ended 10.06% higher after the frim reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore in Q1 against net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Fag end sell-off hits market

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid , Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech were among other Sensex gainers rising up to 7.24%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 closed in the red.

However, BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 119 points and 183 points, respectively.

Metal stocks were the top losers with BSE metal index falling 212 points to 21,011.

On the other hand, pharma shares capped losses on Indian bourses.

BSE healthcare index zoomed 575 points to end at 26,156 against previous close of 25,580.

Auto stocks were among the other sectoral gainers with BSE auto index gaining 191 points to 22,489.

Banking shares saw profitbooking with BSE bankex shedding 141 points to 39,190.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The index is currently mid way within the short term range and is trading near its key hourly and daily moving averages. Nifty is expected to see a brief consolidation near 15,700-15,850 and then head toward 16,000 on the upside. From near-term perspective, 15,600 will continue to act as a crucial support on a closing basis."

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 235.49 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,837 shares rising against 1,397 stocks falling on BSE. 133 shares were unchanged.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "Broader texture of the market is still in the bullish zone, but due to non-directional activity indices may consolidate in the range of 15,600-15,900/52,000-53,000 levels. In the near future, the 15720/ 52500 level could act as a strong support level for traders and below the same correction, the wave is likely to continue up to 15600/52000. On the flip side, the 15900/53000 level should be the sacrosanct level for the bulls, above the same uptrend formation could continue up to 15960-16050 /53300-53550 levels."

Meanwhile, rupee slipped 13 paise to close at 74.42 against the US doallr, tracking muted domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit witnessed high volatility. It opened at 74.30 against the dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.27 and a low of 74.44 during the session.

Global markets

World shares and US futures shrugged off reports showing economic recovery from the pandemic gained pace in the last quarter.

Germany's DAX dropped 0.8% to 15,511.92 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower to 6,623.52. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.8% to 7,020.61. US shares looked set for a retreat, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.7%. The contract for the Dow industrials fell 0.3%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.8% to 27,283.59 while the Kospi in Seoul gave up 1.2% to 3,202.32. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.4% to 25,961.03 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.4% to 3,397.36.