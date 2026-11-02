Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Four factors behind the rally

In early deals, Sensex zoomed 907 points to 75,366 and Nifty rose 239 points to 23,292. Market cap of BSE-listed firms surged to Rs 479.41 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares were the top gainers, rising 6 per cent the most in nine months post Q2 earnings. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm remained a consensus 'Buy' for most of the brokerages.

RIL shares rose 6.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,238 on BSE. Its market capitalisation rose to Rs Rs 16,75,395 crore intraday from Rs 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday.

Asian markets

Nikkei rose 220 pts to 63,510 and Hang Seng gained 123 points to 23,418. Kospi surged 151 points to 5880.

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Previous session

Sensex gained 308.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 74,459.53. The Nifty 50 advanced 116.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 23,053.10.