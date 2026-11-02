Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Four factors behind the rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday amid a rally in the Asian markets. FII buying activity on Friday also boosted sentiment in early deals today. FIIs bought equity worth Rs 3598.54 crore in the cash market on Friday. A fall in the price of brent crude made sentiment positive for the equity market. US President Donald Trump Israeli said he prefers diplomacy over attacks to resolve the Iran conflict, said reports.
Subsequently, brent crude fell 1.82% to $111.36 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 2% to $102.05 per barrel.