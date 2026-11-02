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Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Four factors behind the rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Four factors behind the rally

Sensex zoomed 907 points to 75,366 and Nifty rose 239 points to 23,292. Market cap of BSE-listed firms surged to Rs 479.41 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:54 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend gains: Four factors behind the rallyReliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares were the top gainers rising 6 per cent the most in nine months post Q2 earnings.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Monday amid a rally in the Asian markets. FII buying activity on Friday also boosted sentiment in early deals today. FIIs bought equity worth Rs 3598.54 crore in the cash market on Friday.  A fall in the price of brent crude made sentiment positive for the equity market. US President Donald Trump Israeli said he prefers diplomacy over attacks to resolve the Iran conflict, said reports.

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Subsequently, brent crude fell 1.82% to $111.36 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 2% to $102.05 per barrel.

In early deals, Sensex zoomed 907 points to 75,366 and Nifty rose 239 points to 23,292. Market cap of BSE-listed firms surged to Rs 479.41 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares were the top gainers, rising 6 per cent the most in nine months post Q2 earnings. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm remained a consensus 'Buy' for most of the brokerages.

RIL shares rose 6.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,238 on BSE. Its market capitalisation rose to Rs Rs 16,75,395 crore intraday from Rs 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday.

Asian markets 

Nikkei rose 220 pts to 63,510 and Hang Seng gained 123 points to 23,418. Kospi surged 151 points to 5880.

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Previous session 

Sensex gained 308.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 74,459.53. The Nifty 50 advanced 116.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 23,053.10.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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