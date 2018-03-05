Sensex falls over 250 points to 33,767, Nifty at 10,381; Tata Motors, YES Bank, Tata Steel top losers

The Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade looking over a big BJP win in Tripura, Nagaland and consolidation of its base in Meghalaya in results of the state Assembly elections. Lower Asian markets also soured market sentiment. While the Sensex fell 223 points to 33,823, Nifty was trading 80 points lower at 10,378 points.

Swan Energy (6.96%), Aurobindo Pharma (4.69%) and JSPL (4.46%) were the top losers on BSE.

Tata Motors (2.72%), YES Bank (2.14%) and Tata Steel (1.99%) were the top Sensex losers.

Market breadth was negative with 682 stocks trading higher against 1435 falling on BSE. 132 stocks were unchanged.

While 34 stocks hit their 52-week highs, 52 stocks hit their yearly lows on the BSE.

NSE Volatility index (VIX) rose 10.90% to 15.6075 in early trade. India VIX is a volatility index based on the index option prices of NSE's benchmark index Nifty.

The index signals market expectation of 30-day volatility. The index is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500 index options.

Asian markets

Asian shares started the week on the defensive despite a late rebound on Wall Street on Friday as investors worried a U.S.-led trade war could derail economic momentum around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a touch weaker, hovering near the lowest since mid-February. It ended last week down more than 2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI faltered 0.3 percent and Australian shares declined 0.3 percent.

U.S. stock futures did not inspire much confidence, with S&P E-Minis down 0.2 percent and Dow futures off 0.1 percent.