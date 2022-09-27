Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight session; Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Bank top losers

Benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session on Tuesday amid partial recovery in Asian markets. The indices attempted a comeback during the session but gave up gains in the last 45 minutes of trade. Sensex fell 37 points to 57,107 and Nifty lost 9 points to 17,007. Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Titan, Kotak Bank, SBI and HDFC were the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.85 per cent. IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Infoys , Wipro and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.18 per cent.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 1.24 points and 137 points, respectively. Oil and gas and pharma shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 229 points and 156 pts, respectively. Banking, capital goods and consumer durables shares were the top losers with their indices losing 347 points, 219 pts and 230 pts, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "In search of a safer dollar and elevated bond yields, foreign investors are withdrawing from Indian equities, resulting in the decline of the domestic market. In contrast to the recent trend of sector performance, banks and autos are exhibiting negative bias, while IT and pharma are showcasing resilience. Crude price are closing down, despite expectations that OPEC+ will take more action to cut production in the coming meeting, due to weakening global economy."

Market breadth was positive with 1,881 stocks ending higher against 1,523 stocks falling on BSE. 136 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 270.42 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

Previous session

Benchmark indices tumbled for the fourth straight session on Monday, in line with weak global equities amid foreign fund outflows. Sensex tanked 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 57,145.22. Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 17,016.30. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE fell 718 points and 959 points, respectively. Banking, auto and metal shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 1,037 points, 1,157 points, and 841 points, respectively. Market breadth was negative with 611 stocks ending higher against 2,980 stocks falling on BSE, while 116 shares were unchanged.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong traded lower.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Monday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.54 per cent to $84.51 per barrel.