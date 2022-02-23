Sensex, Nifty fall for sixth straight session amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session today as Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232 and Nifty fell 28.95 points to 17,063.25.

For the majority of session, Sensex and Nifty traded in the green territory tracking mostly higher Asian peers. Investors expected that Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin's defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war.

On Sensex, NTPC, L&T and Nestle India were the top losers falling up to 1.55 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.49 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed in the red.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables and banking stocks were the top gainers with their BSE indices rising 579 points and 102 points, respectively.

The market breadth was positive with 2,197 shares ending higher against 1167 stocks in the red. 96 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 255.68 lakh crore against Rs 254.78 lakh crore in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,245.52 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed mostly higher, hoping that war in Ukraine can be avoided after the US, Japan and European powers imposed sanctions on Russia.

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine's eastern regions, escalating tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday cancelled his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week in protest against what he said was the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were last steady at $96.74 a barrel, having eased off Tuesday's top of $99.50.