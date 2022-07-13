Sensex, Nifty fall for third straight session as oil, banking shares slip

Benchmark indices erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday on selling in oil and gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets. Sensex declined 372.46 points to close at 53,514.15, extending its losing streak to a third day. Nifty declined 91.65 points to end below the 16,000 level at 15,966.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Titan and HCL Technologies were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.42 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Nestle were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent.

"Strong domestic macro numbers and a fall in crude prices lifted Indian indices to open in positive territory while the gains were restrained by Europe's negative market trend. Global markets were in a bear grip ahead of the release of the US inflation data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended in the red.

Market breadth was mildly positive with 1,673 stocks ending higher against 1,647 stocks falling on BSE. 143 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 251.06 lakh crore today against Rs 251.92 lakh crore in the previous session.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The bank Nifty index breached the immediate support of 35,000 and witnessed continuous selling pressure throughout the day. It remains in a sell mode and is likely to test the next support of 34,400 on the downside. The upside resistance is at 35,500 and once this level is taken out traders should place aggressive bets on the long side."

Oil and gas and banking shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 256 points, and 227 points, respectively. Bank Nifty index lost 304 points to close at 34,827. On the other hand, BSE healthcare index surged 214 points to 22,378.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,565.68 crore.

On Tuesday, equity markets fell for the second straight session, with Sensex and Nifty losing 1 per cent each amid a sell-off in global markets. Sensex fell 508.62 points to close at 53,886.61 and Nifty declined 157.70 points to settle at 16,058.30.

Global markets

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Hong Kong settled marginally lower.

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 per cent in June but was above the central bank's tolerance band for the sixth month in a row, signalling more interest rate hikes in future. In May, retail inflation was 7.04 per cent. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1 per cent to $100.5 per barrel.