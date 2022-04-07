Sensex, Nifty fall for third straight session; consumer durables, energy shares top losers

Indian equity market fell for the third straight session today, tracking heavy losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, TCS and Reliance Industries amid weak global cues. Sensex slumped 575.46 points to end at 59,034 and Nifty declined 168.10 points to 17,639.55.

Titan, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, TCS, Reliance Industries Limited, and Power Grid were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.24%

Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, M&M, and Dr Reddy's were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.38%.

Investors await cues from the RBI policy meeting outcome, which will be announced on April 8.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "After the formation of new higher top at 18114 on 4th April, the market is showing weakness from the highs towards the formation of new higher bottom. But, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal as of now. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. Presently, the daily 10 day EMA is offering support 17,600 levels and the crucial support is placed around 17,450-17,500 levels as per the concept of change in polarity. Friday's outcome of RBI's mid quarter policy meet is expected to show fresh direction for the market. However, we expect Nifty to witness upside bounce from the lows of around 17,550-17,450 levels in the next couple of sessions."

On the other hand, consumer durables and oil and gas shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 861 points and 513 points, respectively.

BSE midcap and small cap indices slumped 105 points and 221 points, respectively.

"Recent market weakness is partly due to the increasingly hawkish commentary from the US Fed," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The market breadth was negative with 1694 shares ending higher against 1714 stocks in the red. 106 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 271.25 lakh crore today.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) withdrew Rs 2279 crore into equities on a net basis on Wednesday amid a fall in the market, according to stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, rupee declined 11 paise to end at 75.95 against the US dollar on Thursday as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve affected investor sentiments in global markets and bolstered the American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 75.88 against the US dollar, then slipped further to quote 75.99. It finally settled at 75.95, down 11 paise over its previous close.

In Asia, markets in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo settled lower. Stocks in the US also ended lower in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.93 per cent to $102 per barrel.