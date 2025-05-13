Sensex, Nifty fall: Rs 1.09L cr investor wealth lost; Swiggy, Aether Industries down up to 6%

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Tuesday's trade after logging the best session during the previous session as IT, financials and FMCG stocks dragged. The BSE Sensex slipped over 800 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-24,700 level. At 9:56 am, the 30-pack Sensex was down 837 points or 1.02 per cent at 81,593. The NSE benchmark was down 238 points or 0.95 per cent at 24,687. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that over Rs 1 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out.

Most Asian stocks were last seen trading sharply higher as Japan's Nikkei surged 1.7 per cent. KOSPI and ASX 200 were also up 0.65 per cent. However, Hang Seng was down 1.25 per cent in the early trade.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 1.09 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 1.09 lakh crore to Rs 431.47 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 432.56 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Airtel and Eternal (formerly Zomato) contributed to the fall today.

35 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 35 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE 500 stocks such as APL Apollo Tubes, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharti Hexacom and Redington their respective one-year low levels. That said, 14 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

2,086 stocks in the red

Out of 3,302 stocks, 2,086 stocks were seen declining. Only 963 stocks were advancing, while 156 stocks remained unchanged.

Swiggy, Aether Industries & KFin Tech down up to 6%

Shares of Swiggy, Aether Industries, KFin Technologies, UPL, Welspun Living, Eternal, Macrotech Developers and KPR Mill Ltd fell up to 6.20 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,246.48 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,448.37 crore worth of equity, according to stock exchange data.