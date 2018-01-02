Sensex, Nifty close flat in rangebound trade; Bharti Airtel, SBI, Maruti top losers

The Sensex closed flat in a session marked by range bound trade. The Nifty closed 6 points higher at 10,442 level.

The Sensex opened 121 points higher but failed to hold on to gains and traded within a range of 33,703 to 33,964 . It closed at 33,812, a fall of 0.49 points.

Top Sensex gainers were Tata Motors (3.16%), ONGC (2.36%) and Coal India (1.46%).

Bharti Airtel (2.24%), SBI (1.35%) and Maruti Suzuki (1.24%) were the top losers on the Sensex.

Market breadth was negative with 1152 stocks closing higher against 1689 falling on the BSE.

The Reliance Naval and Engineering stock rose to its fresh 52 week high in early trade, extending gains from Monday's trade. The stock hit 72.60 level within minutes of the market opening, its yearly high on the second trading day of the new year. The stock closed 8.44 percent or 5.5 points lower at 59.65 level.

The TVS Motor stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday after the two and three-wheeler maker reported a healthy 39% growth in December sales. The sales of Chennai-based auto firm rose to 2,56,909 units from 184,944 units in December 2016. Earlier, the stock hit a 52 week high of 794.90 level on BSE. It closed 1.21% or 9.25 points higher at 775 level on BSE.