Sensex, Nifty gain for second straight session; Rs 5.7 lakh crore added to investor wealth in two days

Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains for a second consecutive session on Thursday, aided by buying interest in select sectors. Information technology (IT) stocks led the rally after rebounding from recent corrections, while auto and realty counters also supported the upmove. Energy and banking shares, however, witnessed some profit booking.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex pack climbed 579.48 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 77,502.12, while the NSE Nifty50 index gained 169.85 points or 0.71 per cent to end at 24,175.70.

The broader market also closed higher, with Nifty Midcap100 rising 0.48 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 advancing 1.25 per cent.

Among the major contributors to the Sensex's gains were Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Tech Mahindra Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

The rally boosted investor wealth. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose by around Rs 3.32 lakh crore during the session to Rs 479.80 lakh crore. Including Wednesday's gains, investors have added approximately Rs 5.7 lakh crore in wealth over the last two trading sessions.

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Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth, said, "Key benchmark indices gained strength buoyed by renewed optimism in technology stocks following a prolonged correction. Since IT stocks were oversold after the recent slump, value buying occurred in several frontline technology stocks ahead of first-quarter earnings announcements. Globally, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships resulted in a sharp drop in crude oil prices, which has augured well for equity markets."

Ajit Mishra – SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, "The positive undertone was supported by the continued decline in Brent crude prices, which slipped below the $71 per barrel mark following encouraging progress in the US-Iran talks. The rebound in the IT pack further strengthened sentiment after the sector witnessed sharp selling in recent sessions. However, profit booking in the banking pack and select heavyweight stocks from other sectors capped the pace of the rally."

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What's next for Nifty?

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty has broken out of its recent consolidation, indicating improving market sentiment. Additionally, the index is sustaining above its critical moving averages, reinforcing the positive trend. In the near term, the trend is likely to remain positive, with the index having the potential to advance towards 24,300–24,500. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,000. A breach below this level could drag the index back into a phase of consolidation."