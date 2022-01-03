Sensex, Nifty likely to begin 2022 on a flat note

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note in the first trading session of 2022 as SGX Nifty was down 20 points to 17,417. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

On the last trading day of 2021, Sensex rallied over 450 points led by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance. Sensex gained 459.50 points to end at 58,253 and Nifty rose 150 points to 17,354. Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma. NTPC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Infosys were the only losers, falling up to 1.97%.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 266 lakh crore on December 31.

Sensex has gained 21.99% (10,502 points) and Nifty has risen 24.12% (3,372 points) in 2021.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 575 crore on December 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,165 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 9 points higher at 2,986. Nikkei fell 115 points to 28,791 and Hang Seng index declined 47 points to 23,349.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 12 points lower at 4,766, the Nasdaq lost 96 points to 15,644 and the Dow Jones fell 59 points to 36,338.