Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 4 points to 16,315.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On Thursday, equity indices closed at record highs for the third consecutive session, despite profit-booking in the last hour of trade.

Sensex ended 123 points higher at 54,492 and Nifty climbed 35 points to 16,294.

During the day, Sensex scaled lifetime peak of 54,717 and Nifty touched a fresh record of 16,349.

Commenting on the outlook of stock market, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having moved up sharply in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor downward correction from the highs near to its breakout points support around 16,000-16,100 as per the concept of change in polarity.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore on August 5 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 731.92 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Global markets

Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in US unemployment claims.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35%, dragged down by Chinese blue chips, which fell 0.56% and Hong Kong down 0.46%.