Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 0.50 points lower at 17,099 amid mixed global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 1, Sensex closed 214 points lower at 57,338 and Nifty fell 56 points to 17,076, snapping a seven session rally. Nifty and Sensex touched their all-time highs of 17,225.75 and 57,918.71 intra day, in the opening trade on the back of better GDP data announced a day ago.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 666 crore on September 1 and DIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,287 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Nikkei was trading 25 points higher at 28,476.

Shanghai Composite rose 17 points to 3,584 and Hang Seng was up 117 points to 26,143. Dow Jones ended 0.14% lower at 35,312.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.03% from the previous day's close.