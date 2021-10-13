Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading flat at 18,041 level amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

The 30-share Sensex ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 60,284.31 on Tuesday. Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95.

Titan was the top Sensex gainer, rallying 5.55 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Nestle India, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.04%.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "If Nifty manages to cross the level of 18,000 on a closing basis then the consolidation will be considered to have broken on the upside and the index will then be set for a significant upside. However, failure to cross 18,000 on a closing basis would keep the index in the short-term consolidation phase.."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 278 crore on October 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 741.22 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 181 points to 25,140. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 13 points to 7,267. Nikkei fell 61 points to 28,168. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 10 points to 4,350, the Nasdaq was down 20 points to 14,465 and the Dow fell 117 points to 34,378.