Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 16 lower at 17,997 level amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday after three straight sessions of losses amid positive global cues. Sensex reclaimed the 60,000 level, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS.

Sensex closed 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46. Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring up to 7.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "Nifty is now heading towards the 18,000 mark, which is a key level to watch out for. If the bulls manage to cross that level on a closing basis, then the short-term range will again shift higher. Beyond 18,000, a falling trendline near 18,180 will be the subsequent level to watch out for. On the downside, 17,850-17,800 will act as an immediate support zone."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 202 crore on November 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 116 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 56 points lower at 7,314. Nikkei fell 66 points to 29,580 and Shanghai Composite fell 9 points at 3,535.

Hang Seng index rose 229 points to 25,381. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 8 points higher at 4,613, the Nasdaq rose 97 points at 15,595 and the Dow Jones climbed 94 points to 35,913.