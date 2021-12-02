Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,146 at 8:10 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Indian market closed higher on Wednesday, backed by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 619.92 points higher at 57,684.79 and Nifty surged 183.70 points to 17,166.90.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,765.84 crore on December 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,467.02 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan said, "The positive momentum is expected to pick up further once the swing high of 17,324 gets taken out. So traders need to closely monitor these levels going ahead. On the other hand, 17,060-17,000 will be the near-term support zone, which can provide cushion in the case of any minor degree dip."