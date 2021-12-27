Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,026 (up 23 points) at 8:40 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Benchmark indices snapped three-day gaining streak on Friday as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh imposed night curfew amid rising cases of Omicron in the country.

After a choppy session, Sensex ended 190.97 points lower at 57,124 and Nifty declined 68.85 points to 17,003.75.

NTPC was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.69 per cent, followed by M&M, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 715 crore on December 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 43.24 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.