Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 5 points higher at 17,396. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 5, Sensex and Nifty closed at their lifetime highs. Sensex rose 166 points to end at 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investment said, "This bull run has more legs to go and it is just a matter of time when Sensex will cross the 60,000 mark because we are in a roaring bull market that may continue for the next 2-3 years."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 589 crore on September 5 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 547 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Asian markets

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 20 points to 3,643 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 235 points to 29,894. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 248 points to 26,411. The Kospi in Seoul was trading 20 points lower at 3,182 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was down 11 points to 7,517.