Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty fell 11 points to 16,328, amid weak global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 18, Sensex snapped its four-day record breaking run amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 162 points lower at 55,629 and Nifty dropped 45 points to 16,568.

During the day, Sensex scaled a lifetime high of 56,118 and Nifty touched a record of 16,701.

Kotak Bank was the top loser, shedding 2.09 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have started tiring at the new highs of 16700. But, there is no indication of any reversal pattern unfolding at the higher levels. Any decline from here down to the support of 16,400 (20 day EMA on a daily chart) could be a buy on dips opportunity in the near term. We expect upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. The upside target for Nifty remains at 16,900 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 595.32 crore on August 18 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 729.49 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The S&P 500 added 5.53 points to 4,405.80. The Dow fell 66.57 points to 34,894.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 15.87 points to 14,541.79. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.36 points, or1.2%, to 2,132.42.

In Asia, Nikkei was down 184 points to 27,096 and Shanghai Composite Index fell 50 points to 3,414.

However, Taiwan's T sec 50 rose 13 points to 16,389.