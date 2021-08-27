Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher at 16,680 amid weak global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On August 26, benchmark indices ended on a flat note in range-bound trade amid a weak trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Sensex closed 4 points higher at 55,949 and Nifty added 2 points to reach fresh closing peak of 16,636.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan said, "The price action in the last 2 sessions indicates that the index is facing resistance near 16,700 and is forming a distribution there. Structurally, the Nifty is likely to go for a minor degree dip over the next couple of sessions. Additionally, the short term momentum indicators are also pointing towards a potential dip. Thus the index looks set to test the levels of 16,500-16,400 on the downside."



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,974 crore on August 26 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1055 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% a day after capping a five-day winning streak with an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. Despite the losses, the three major indexes are on track for weekly gains.