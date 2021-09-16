Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 7 points to 17,526 amid weak global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 15, benchmark indices closed at record highs led by gains in IT and consumer durables shares. Sensex ended 476 points higher at 58,723 and Nifty advanced 139 points to 17,519. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 58,777 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a record high of Rs 259.68 lakh crore.

NTPC was the top Sensex gainer rising 7.16 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Titan, HCL Tech, SBI, PowerGrid, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.38%.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Nifty continues to trade with a positive bias for the short as well and medium term. We expect the index to conquer 18,000 and above in the medium term. Last matured support for the index is seen at 17,080 above which we remain positive. Options concentration is seen at 17,000 put and 17,500 call - this is indicative of some resistance at 17,500-17,600 levels. Value is seen in auto and mid-cap banking stocks; expect outperformance in the midcap space to continue."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 232.84 crore on September 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 167.67 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 179 points to 30,332. In Hong Kong, Hang Seng was down 332 points to 24,695, while the Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,638.

In the US, S&P 500 rose 37 points to 4,480 on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 236 points to 34,814, and the Nasdaq gained 123 points to 15,161.