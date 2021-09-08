Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 44 points to 17,423 amid mixed global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 7, Sensex and Nifty ended with mild losses after investors rushed to profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets.

Sensex fell 17 points to 58,279 and Nifty closed 15 points lower at 17,362.

HDFC was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.56 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Asian Paints.

Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.81%.



Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan said, "Structurally, Nifty is stepping into a short term consolidation and is poised to take a dip towards the lower end of the rising channel, which is near 17,000. Hence, 17,000-17,500 is expected to be the short-term range for Nifty."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 145 crore on September 7 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 136 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

The Shanghai Composite Index was trading flat at 3,677 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 245 points to 30,161. Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 79 points to 26,433. The Kospi in Seoul was trading 15 points lower at 3,171 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was down 22 points to 7,507.

In the US, S&P 500 fell 15.40 points to 4,520.03. The index remains within 0.4% of the all-time high it set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 269.09 points, or 0.8%, to 35,100, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 15,374.33 it's fourth consecutive record high.