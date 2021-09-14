Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 33 points to 17,408.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 13, benchmark indices closed lower led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Sensex ended 127.31 points lower at 58,177 and Nifty slipped 13.95 points to 17,355. Reliance Industries was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.22 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,419 crore on September 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 559 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 115 points to 30,562. In Hong Kong, Hang Seng was flat at 25,818, while the Shanghai Composite index was trading at 3,721.

In the US, S&P 500 rose 10 points to 4,468 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points to 34,869, and the Nasdaq slid 10 points to 15,105